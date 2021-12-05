Watch: Ravens drive 99 yards to strike first vs. Steelers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Baltimore Ravens have shown that when their is dominant when they’re clicking on all cylinders. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, running back Devonta Freeman scored a touchdown to finalize a 99-yard drive to strike first and give the Ravens a 7-0 lead. The drive lasted a little over ten minutes with a mix of run-pass options, as well as improvising by quarterback Lamar Jackson
That drive 👍 pic.twitter.com/yLMlknp7IL
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2021
There were a couple of huge catches in the sequence, one by Patrick Ricard and one by tight end Mark Andrews that kept the drive alive on an important third down. Baltimore absolutely controlled the time of possession at the time of the drive, as the Pittsburgh Steelers only had run a total of six plays up to that point.
Touchdown @devontafreeman to cap off a 99-yard drive!!
Tune in now on CBS! pic.twitter.com/ghzyfJMuqY
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2021
Baltimore is one of the best teams in the NFL at holding the football on offense, and that kind of drive can give any team the type of confidence to win any game. They’ll need every down and every yard to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, as the rivalry always has hard-fought games.