Watch: Ravens’ Devin Duvernay returns kickoff 93 yards for TD

The best kickers in the NFL were on display Monday as the Baltimore Ravens played host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore.

Justin Tucker of the Ravens is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Chiefs’ Harrison Butker was coming off a game against the Chargers that saw him hit a pair of 58-yard field goals, including a game-winner.

The best laid plans ….

First, Butker missed an extra point after the Chiefs’ first TD. After the Chiefs scored again, Butker kicked off and Devin Duvernay caught it at the seven and returned it 93 yards for a score.



