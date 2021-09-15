Watch: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had potential INT in his grasp vs. Raiders

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is arguably the team’s best cornerback. Humphrey was listed in the top-five among all active cornerbacks entering the 2021 season.

It’s not uncommon for the former first-team All-Pro defensive back to make plays in the backfield. Humphrey finds himself disrupting plays more often than not. What is unusual, however, is that the cornerback fails to realize that he has a big play within his grasp.

Near the end of the first quarter on a third-and-10, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went to connect with star tight end Darren Waller and Humphrey broke up the pass. A closer review of the play shows the ball still in play with Humphrey having the ball in his hands. The cornerback gets up to celebrate, and that’s when the football officially touches the ground, making the pass incomplete.

The two angles in the video below appear to show that Humphrey should have had his first interception of the 2021 season if he had just realized that the ball never touched the ground.

You decide for yourself.

Marlon Humphrey made the PBU vs Darren Waller and had the the interception in his hand but somehow didn´t realize it. The ESPN broadcast didn´t talk about this at all. I slowed down the two replay angles for you guys to see that the ball never hit the ground. #BALvsLV #ENDZN pic.twitter.com/vba7sD8rwY — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) September 14, 2021

Humphrey admitted during Wednesday’s press conference that he had no idea that he had an interception right in his grasp.

The play came late in the first quarter, so it’s hard to say whether it would have made an impact on the outcome of the game. Humphrey will have plenty more opportunities to snag passes from opposing quarterbacks in the weeks ahead.

Humphrey’s next challenge will be covering players in the Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive offense, including speedy five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill. What better way to record your first official interception of the season against a former league-MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.