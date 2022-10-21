WATCH: Rashid Shaheed catches his 2nd career pass, scores his 2nd career TD

Now that’s what you love to see. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had a large crowd of family and friends make the drive from their San Diego hometown to see him suit up in his second career NFL game. They had high hopes after his 44-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep a week ago.

And they weren’t disappointed, with Shaheed catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton on the opening drive to give his team an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals. He’s now scored a touchdown on both of his first two touches in the NFL, once as a runner and once as a receiver. The undrafted rookie receiver out of Weber State can scoot, and the team is smartly taking advantage of that speed. NFL Next Gen Stats live tracking found he reached a top speed of 21.13 miles per hour on the scoring play against Arizona, the second-highest speed of any Saints player this season (Chris Olave hit 21.17 on a play back in Week 2).

Time will tell if he can keep it up, but he just might be the next big thing in New Orleans. Let’s see if the Saints can continue to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Andy Dalton & Rashid Shaheed (53-yd TD) 🔹 Air Distance: 51.0 yds

🔹 Target Separation: 1.0 yd

🔹 Completion Probability: 28.5%* The pass was the @Saints most improbable TD this season, and Dalton's longest completion by air distance since Week 1, 2019.#NOvsAZ | #Saints pic.twitter.com/2oFsy6Le0f — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire