WATCH: Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross work out at Chiefs OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason training program is underway in Western Missouri this week as players and coaches go through organized team activities for the first time since their Super Bowl LVIII victory.

While the return of Patrick Mahomes to the practice field was a sight for the sore eyes of fans desperate for the return of NFL football, two of the Chiefs’ young receivers stole the show on the second day of workouts.

Second-year wideout Rashee Rice and fan-favorite standout Justyn Ross were seen catching balls at practice on Wednesday, marking the beginning of their 2024 campaigns.

Reps from #Chiefs WRs Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice.. Justin Watson is one of the vet receivers here at OTAs.. no sign of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.. pic.twitter.com/hSp8dHYQGD — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) May 22, 2024

Rice has made headlines throughout the offseason for a high-speed car crash in Dallas, Texas that landed him in legal trouble, and his appearance at OTAs took some fans by surprise.

Ross, who has been with the team since 2022, is looking to make an impact for Kansas City next season as he endeavors to make good on the unbelievable talent that earned him a spot on the Chiefs’ roster last year.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire