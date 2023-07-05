Watch: Rashad Rochelle is angling for a new NIL deal…with Cabela’s?

Rashad Rochelle may just be heading into his sophomore season of college football at Rutgers, but the wide receiver is already a savvy businessman. And now, could Rochelle be fishing for a new NIL angle?

(yes, two bad puns…just wait)

On Tuesday, Rochelle posted a video of him fishing with his mother. It is unclear if Rochelle is in New Jersey or back home in Illinois, although the grey skies looked like the Garden State’s weather on Tuesday morning. It doesn’t matter much, but what does matter is that his mother is quite the angler.

And Rochelle, who has been actively growing his brand and seeking NIL opportunities via his new website, just had to tag Cabela’s in his social media post.

After all, it was an opportunity to try and capture the attention of the national outdoor life chain and Rochelle has actively been pursuing these opportunities off the football field.

After an impressive freshman season, Rochelle is certainly doing some big-game hunting this year as he projects to step into a prominent role at Rutgers. Yes, we mixed our metaphors here. We know hunting and fishing aren’t the same.

But since we’re talking Cabela’s here, and they offer hunting and fishing equipment (as well as camping and they sell some ridiculously good fudge too), we felt comfortable saying Rochelle was hunting for a bigger role in his second season of college football.

Last year as a running back, he had 27 carries for 120 yards with a touchdown. This year, he will be playing as a wide receiver.

