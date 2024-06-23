Watch: Raphinha in argument with fan who insulted Barcelona

Footage of Barcelona star Raphinha engaged in an argument with a fan has come to the fore on Sunday.

Wide-man Raphinha, for his part, is currently on international duty with Brazil, at the Copa América.

The Seleção are set to kick their Copa campaign into gear on Tuesday, when they lock horns with Costa Rica at the SoFi Stadium, in California.

Amid their ongoing preparations for the fixture, Dorival’s squad, in turn, on Sunday made some time for fans, who turned out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of Brazil’s star-studded panel.

In the midst of as much, though, one member of the South American giants’ squad who was left less than impressed was the aforementioned Raphinha.

This came after one of those in attendance made use of the opportunity to aim a dig at the winger’s club.

The fan in question, it is understood, shouted ‘f**k Barca’ in Raphinha’s direction.

And this was not a slight which the 27-year-old was ready to allow pass without speaking up, with footage of a clearly riled up Raphinha arguing with the individual showcased below:

🎥 Raphinha arguing with a person who told him “f*ck Barça”. #FCB 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/cTZeUkCfhH — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) June 23, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN