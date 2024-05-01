Watch: Rangers lift Scottish Youth Cup

Canelo Álvarez is set to defend his title against undefeated Jaime Munguía on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The Wildcats have added six players via the transfer portal since Mark Pope was hired.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
The last time the favorite won the Kentucky Derby was 2018.
Chris Finch underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday.
The Browns want Cleveland taxpayers to kick in some cash for a new stadium. Just a few billion dollars or so.
The value of the Dolphins and Formula One racing is enormous.
Abreu has struggled at the plate since joining the Astros on a $58.5 million contract in 2022.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
“It’s part of the game … Wish we would’ve caught it.”
Pittsburgh is still building up the top prospect's workload, but his latest Triple-A outing showed that Skenes will soon be ready for a new challenge.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
The betting market took note of the Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.