WATCH: Randy Moss brought to tears at Tom Brady ceremony

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was brought to tears when joining his former New England Patriots teammates onstage on Wednesday night for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

All of the emotions from his perfect regular season run in New England came surging back at once in front of the jam-packed crowd at Gillette Stadium.

He was back at the place where history was made in 2007, when he was traded to the Patriots and paired up with Brady. The crowd was deafening the moment he spoke into the microphone.

And that’s when the tears started to fall.

“I think that a lot of fans here were just wondering, and I think football fans were just wondering what they were gonna get,” said Moss, who received a standing ovation.

No one could have predicted just how dominant Brady and Moss would be together. In the same season, Moss broke the record for touchdown receptions (23), and at that time, Brady surpassed Peyton Manning for the most passing touchdowns (50).

It was a legendary run Patriots fans will never forget.

Super Bowl or not, many still view that 2007 Patriots team as the greatest team in NFL history. Both Brady and Moss will forever be linked because of it.

