WATCH: Randy Gregory saves potential TD with tip-drill INT

The return of defensive end Randy Gregory was long-awaited, especially after the three losses in November. Early against Washington, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott airmailed a pass for an interception, setting up the Football Team in great field position.

Dallas’ defense forced Washington to a long third down and none other than Gregory tipped up a quick screen pass and intercepted it, getting the ball right back to the Cowboys’ offense. This is the first interception of Gregory’s career and the defense celebrated accordingly after the big play.

Tipped it to himself and PICKED. What a play by Randy Gregory! #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5p9Pl5mlea — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

On the play, Washington had a convoy for a potential touchdown but Gregory’s arrival was the difference and set up Prescott and company in Washington territory.

Randy Gregory's first career interception is also the 20th by the Cowboys this season The Cowboys have not had 20+ INT through the first 13 games of a season since 1999, when their secondary was led by Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson@dallascowboys — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 12, 2021

Dallas would go on to score and extend their early lead to 11-0.

