WATCH: Randy Gregory saves potential TD with tip-drill INT

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
The return of defensive end Randy Gregory was long-awaited, especially after the three losses in November. Early against Washington, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott airmailed a pass for an interception, setting up the Football Team in great field position.

Dallas’ defense forced Washington to a long third down and none other than Gregory tipped up a quick screen pass and intercepted it, getting the ball right back to the Cowboys’ offense. This is the first interception of Gregory’s career and the defense celebrated accordingly after the big play.

On the play, Washington had a convoy for a potential touchdown but Gregory’s arrival was the difference and set up Prescott and company in Washington territory.

Dallas would go on to score and extend their early lead to 11-0.

