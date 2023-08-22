Watch: Rams WR Tyler Johnson mic’d up vs. Raiders in preseason loss

Tyler Johnson is doing everything he can to make the Rams’ 53-man roster. In two games this preseason, he’s caught eight passes for 105 yards, the latter of which ranks eighth among all NFL players thus far.

The veteran receiver is facing a lot of competition at the position this summer, but he’s making a strong case to be kept on the regular-season roster through two weeks.

In Saturday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Johnson was mic’d up. While he’s not considered a leader on the field, he regularly talks up his teammates and tries to get them ready to go for the upcoming drive.

Johnson finished the game with three catches for 35 yards, including a long of 24 yards. He still has one more preseason game left to prove himself to the coaching staff before final cuts are made, but he’s done a nice job so far.

