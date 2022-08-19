How to watch Rams vs. Texans: Time, TV and streaming options for preseason Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans come into the second week of the preseason with 1-0 records after winning in their openers last week. The Rams took down the Chargers, 29-22, while the Texans beat the Saints, 17-13.

The Rams still won’t play their starters in this game, but they are changing things up a little bit. They’ll start John Wolford and let him play the first half, with Bryce Perkins taking over the second-half action. The Texans will play at least some of their starters, including quarterback Davis Mills.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Friday’s preseason game, which will be carried on NFL Network.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams – Aug. 19, 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: KABC-7, NFL Network

Streaming: TheRams.com

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Dome

Referee: Alex Kemp

Odds: Rams +2.5, O/U 37.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire