How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks: Time, TV channel and streaming options for Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will wrap up a lengthy Week 15 on Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium playing their game that was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon due to COVID-19. The Rams haven’t gotten back all of their players who tested positive but they’re in much better shape than they would have been, had the game been played on Sunday.

It’s an unusual day and time for an NFL game to be held, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but the league had to make it work given the circumstances. This NFC West matchup will still be televised in parts of the country and also available to stream on NFL Sunday Ticket, and we’re here to help you catch the action.

Here’s all the information you need to know in order to watch Tuesday’s game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks – Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: 62 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 mph winds (dome)

TV broadcast map: Click here

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Odds: Rams -6.5, O/U 46.5

