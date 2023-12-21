How to watch Rams vs. Saints: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams will play their final home game of the year on tonight, a big matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are 7-7 and trying to make a playoff push in the final three weeks, with a loss by either team making it incredibly difficult for either to sneak into the postseason.
Because this is a Thursday Night Football game, it won’t be broadcast on traditional television. Instead, it’ll be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which requires a Prime subscription. Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels will be on the call for Rams-Saints, their first time calling a Rams game this season.
Below is everything you need to know for this NFC matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints – Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM
Location: SoFi Stadium
Forecast: Cloudy, 62 degrees, 6 mph winds (dome)
Referee: Brad Rogers
Odds: Rams -4, O/U 46