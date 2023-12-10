How to watch Rams vs. Ravens: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams are riding a three-game winning streak into Baltimore today where they’ll face the 9-3 Ravens in an attempt to significantly improve their playoff chances. The Ravens are well-rested coming out of their Week 13 bye, but the Rams are playing as well as anyone right now, winning their last two games by 17-plus points.

It’s not a nationally televised game and it’s in the early 1 p.m. ET kickoff window, but there are multiple ways to catch this pivotal Week 14 matchup on TV and streaming. We’ve got everything you need to know in order to watch it at home or on the road.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Forecast: Rain, 60 degrees, 10 mph winds

Referee: Scott Novak

TV map: Click here

Odds: Rams +7.5, O/U 40

