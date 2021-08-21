How to watch Rams vs. Raiders: Time, TV channel and streaming options for preseason Week 2

After losing to the Chargers 13-6 in the preseason opener, the Rams will take on the Raiders tonight at SoFi Stadium. This matchup comes after the Rams and Raiders practiced together twice in Thousand Oaks, with several fights breaking out on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rams won’t have their starters on the field so it will primarily be backups and players on the roster bubble suiting up for Los Angeles, but it should still be a fun game between two teams that clearly don’t like each other much.

For everything you need to know about watching Thursday’s game, check out the information below, which includes the TV channel, streaming options and radio station.

TV channel: KABC-7 and NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 69 degrees, 9 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Scott Novak

Odds: Rams +6.5, O/U 35.5