How to watch Rams vs. Raiders: Kickoff time, streaming info for Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams have played one Thursday night game already this season, but that was way back in Week 1 for the season opener. Because it was the first game of the 2022 season, it was broadcast on NBC. Every Thursday Night Football game since then has been carried by Amazon on Prime Video.

So when you go to watch Rams-Raiders tonight and can’t find it on the guide, it’s because the game isn’t on traditional TV. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch it.

Below, we have all the info you need in order to catch Rams vs. Raiders tonight as both teams continue what have been disappointing seasons.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 59 degrees, 9 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Odds: Rams +6.5, O/U 43.5

