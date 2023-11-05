How to watch Rams vs. Packers: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams have just one more game until their Week 10 bye, with the last team standing in their way being the Green Bay Packers. This is the fourth meeting between these teams since January 2021 when they met in the playoffs, so they’ve gotten familiar with each other over the years.

The Packers have a new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, after trading away Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, and they boast the youngest roster in the NFL. The Rams aren’t far behind with the second-youngest, getting plenty of contributions from their rookies and younger players.

This may not have the allure of past Rams-Packers games, but it’s still one you’ll want to watch as they meet again at Lambeau Field. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch it on TV and streaming.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: Lambeau Field

Forecast: Cloudy, 45 degrees, 6 mph winds

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV map: Click here

Odds: Rams +3, O/U 38.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire