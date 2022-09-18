How to watch Rams vs. Falcons: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams will be at home. Only this time, they’ll take on a team that’s not viewed as a Super Bowl contender. They’ll host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, 10 days after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener.

Both teams come in with 0-1 records, though the Falcons nearly pulled off a Week 1 upset against the New Orleans Saints. In desperate need of a bounce-back win, the Rams should be able to handle the Falcons – especially being double-digit favorites.

It won’t be nationally televised like last week’s contest, but below is everything you need to know in order to catch Sunday’s Rams-Falcons tilt at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 77 degrees, 9 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Clay Martin

Broadcast map: Click here

Odds: Rams -10.5, O/U 46.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire