How to watch Rams vs. Cowboys: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 8

For the first time since Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams will be on the road. They’re taking on the Dallas Cowboys today, the sixth meeting between these teams since Sean McVay became the Rams’ head coach in 2017.

It’ll be McVay’s first game as a dad, and while he’s probably been busy with his new duties as a father, he’s going to have his players ready to roll in Dallas.

The Rams are 3-2 against the Cowboys under McVay and will try to make it 4-2 with a win on the road today.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch this marquee matchup in the NFC, either on TV or streaming online.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys – Oct. 20, 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: AT&T Stadium

Forecast: Dome

Referee: Adrian Hill

TV map: Click here

Odds: Rams +6.5, O/U 45.5

