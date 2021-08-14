How to watch Rams vs. Chargers: Time, TV channel and streaming options for preseason Week 1

After going through OTAs, minicamp and training camp, the Los Angeles Rams will check off another box on their offseason to-do list Saturday night: their first preseason game. Appropriately, they’ll host the Chargers for the first game at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance, continuing the now-dwindling “Fight for L.A.”

Neither team will have its best players on the field, with both the Rams and Chargers resting their quarterbacks. The Rams are holding about 35 players out as a precaution, with the Chargers unlikely to sit as many of their key players.

This game is one of the few of the preseason that will be carried live on NFL Network, which is great for those outside the L.A. market. There are several ways to stream the game online, too, including on NFL’s website and in the Rams’ official app.

For everything you need to know about watching Thursday’s game, check out the information below, which includes the TV channel, streaming options and radio station.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Saturday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

TV channel: KABC-7 and NFL Network

Live stream: NFL.com and in the Rams’ official app

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 69 degrees, 8 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Tony Corrente

Odds: Rams +2.5, O/U 32.5