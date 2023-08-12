How to watch Rams vs. Chargers: Time, TV and streaming info for preseason opener

After what felt like a long offseason of departures and very few additions for the Los Angeles Rams, the preseason is finally here, which means we get to see the team play football again. These games may not count toward their record, but the preseason is important for a young Rams team that’s seeking an identity in 2023.

They’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night for the preseason opener, a game that Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are all expected to sit out. But this is a great opportunity for the Rams’ lesser-known players to make a name for themselves.

Below is everything you need to know in order to catch the game on TV or streaming.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams – Aug. 12, 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, KABC-7

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free), TheRams.com

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 73 degrees, 8 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Scott Novak

Odds: Rams -3, O/U 33.5

