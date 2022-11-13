How to watch Rams vs. Cardinals: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 10

Time is running out for the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals to get their seasons on track after starting the year 3-5 and 3-6, respectively. They’ll meet this afternoon at SoFi Stadium, their second matchup of the season after the Rams already beat the Cardinals in Week 3.

It’s not a must-win game for the Rams, but it’s certainly one they need to have to gain some momentum in the second half of the season. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Rams-Cardinals on TV or streaming online today.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals – Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 66 degrees, 6 mph winds

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Odds: Rams -3, O/U 40.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire