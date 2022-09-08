How to watch Rams vs. Bills: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 1

Finally, meaningful football is here. After a long summer of practice and training camp and three preseason games, the Los Angeles Rams are ready to begin their defense of the Lombardi Trophy. They open the season on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, who coincidentally are the Super Bowl favorites.

It’s a heavyweight battle between two legitimate title contenders, and a matchup that many feel could be a Super Bowl preview come February. The Rams are surprisingly underdogs in this matchup despite being at home in the opener, but that’s a sign of just how good the Bills are expected to be.

This is a game no one will want to miss, and not just because it’s the first game of the 2022 season. Below is everything you need to know in order to catch Rams-Bills on TV or streaming tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills – Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 86 degrees, 9 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Odds: Rams +2.5, O/U 51.5

