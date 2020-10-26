How to watch Rams vs. Bears: Time, TV channel and streaming info

The Los Angeles Rams are back in prime time this week, the second game in a row they’ll play in a national spotlight. On Monday night, they’ll host the 5-1 Chicago Bears, who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Having already lost to the Bills and 49ers – the only other teams the Rams have faced who are above .500 – Los Angeles would love to earn a statement win in Week 7, especially with the NFC West race tightening.

Fortunately, Rams fans will have no trouble catching this game on TV, with it being broadcast to a huge audience on ESPN. Below you’ll find all the information you need in order to watch Rams-Bears on TV, stream it online or listen to it on the radio.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears – Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 69 degrees, 7 mph winds

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Odds: Rams -5.5, O/U 44.5