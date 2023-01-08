Watch: Rams get tricky on Tutu Atwell 11-yard touchdown run

Tutu Atwell has been much more involved on offense in the second half of the season and he’s become a big-play threat for the Rams, whether it’s as a runner or receiver.

On Sunday against the Seahawks, Atwell checked another box on his career resume. He scored his first rushing touchdown, finding the end zone on a creative run play drawn up by Sean McVay.

Baker Mayfield faked the inside handoff to Cam Akers and flipped it to Atwell, who was coming around the formation from the right side. He got a key block from Tyler Higbee and dove into the end zone, giving the Rams a 13-6 lead over Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire