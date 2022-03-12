Watch: Rams thank fans with tribute video after Super Bowl season

The Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium in 2020, but because of the pandemic, they didn’t have a single fan in attendance for any of their eight home games. Last season, with fans anxiously waiting to see their team play at the $5 billion stadium for the first time, SoFi Stadium was packed each and every week.

The fan support throughout the year was outstanding, all the way to the Super Bowl – which was a home game for the Rams against the Bengals. With the exception of Week 18 against the 49ers, SoFi Stadium provided the Rams with a nice home-field advantage.

Now with the season in the books, the Rams thanked fans with a tribute video. Players shared messages for their supporters, appreciating the fact that they came out every week in Inglewood.