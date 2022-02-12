Watch: Rams’ Super Bowl hype video will get you pumped for Sunday

With the Los Angeles Rams being one win away from history, fans don’t need anything extra to get them ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But the Rams are keeping with tradition by releasing another hype video – this one, the last of the season.

Narrated by Rams play-by-play man J.B. Long, this trailer is sure to get every Rams fan pumped for Super Bowl Sunday. It just might be the team’s best hype video, too.

A win over the Bengals would be the perfect storybook ending for the Rams. Matthew Stafford can win his first ring, as can Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. Eric Weddle can cap off his incredible playoff run after being retired for two years. Von Miller has a shot at his second championship after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, bolstering his Hall of Fame resume.

Being at home in their own $5 billion stadium that opened in 2020, there would be no better place for the Rams to win their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season. They’re just one victory away.