Watch: Rams show how chaotic undrafted free agency is on ‘Inside the Draft’

The NFL draft is an intense three-day stretch that spans from Thursday night to late Saturday afternoon. But after the seventh round concludes, the chaos begins.

The 32 teams then begin scrambling to sign players who went undrafted, and there are usually more than 400 of them that are signed across the league. What makes signing these undrafted rookies so difficult is that 31 other teams might be vying for the same player, calling him and his agent to express their interest.

The Rams came away with 17 undrafted free agents, including a kicker/punter (Cameron Dicker) and two tight ends. In their ongoing series “Inside the Draft,” the Rams shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the undrafted free agency process works and the number of staff members they have calling players and agents.