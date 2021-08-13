Watch: Rams share inside look at rookies’ first day of pads and practice vs. Cowboys

The Rams had a productive 10 practices during training camp, putting on pads for the second half of their time at UC Irvine. They also had a practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, which featured some good plays by both teams and a couple of skirmishes on the field.

As fun as it would’ve been to see the Rams on “Hard Knocks” again this season, the team is doing a miniseries online that has elements of the hit show. “Something to Prove” tracks the progress of rookies as the regular season approaches and on Episode 2, it focused on Troy Warner, Jake Funk and Ernest Jones.

Warner went through his first day of pads, while Funk showed off his guitar skills. Jones talked about what he’s learned so far as an NFL player, noticing the progression since OTAs and minicamp.