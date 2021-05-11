Watch: Rams share hype video ahead of 2021 schedule release

The NFL will pull back the curtain on the entire 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday night with a prime-time show on NFL Network. We’ll finally know when the Rams will face each of their upcoming opponents, a group that includes the Buccaneers, Packers, Titans, Colts and Ravens outside the NFC West.

Ahead of the release, the Rams shared a hype video to get fans excited about the 2021 season – which will feature fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium for the first time ever. After playing every home game in an empty stadium, the Rams will finally get to hear the cheers of their supporters in Inglewood.

Check out the video below.

We can't wait to be back in the best stadium in the 🌎#NFLScheduleRelease: Wednesday at 5 PM PT on NFLN pic.twitter.com/J1pkzmEqk3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 11, 2021

This will be the first time in NFL history that each team will play 17 regular-season games, though the Rams will only have eight home games and nine on the road.

Next year, they’ll have nine home games and eight road contests, as the league will alternate home and away with the NFC and AFC each year.