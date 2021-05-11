Watch: Rams share hype video ahead of 2021 schedule release

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The NFL will pull back the curtain on the entire 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday night with a prime-time show on NFL Network. We’ll finally know when the Rams will face each of their upcoming opponents, a group that includes the Buccaneers, Packers, Titans, Colts and Ravens outside the NFC West.

Ahead of the release, the Rams shared a hype video to get fans excited about the 2021 season – which will feature fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium for the first time ever. After playing every home game in an empty stadium, the Rams will finally get to hear the cheers of their supporters in Inglewood.

Check out the video below.

This will be the first time in NFL history that each team will play 17 regular-season games, though the Rams will only have eight home games and nine on the road.

Next year, they’ll have nine home games and eight road contests, as the league will alternate home and away with the NFC and AFC each year.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Amazon: Deadly shootout as illegal miners enter indigenous land

    Violence in Brazil's Amazon is increasing, with tens of thousands of illegal miners in protected areas.

  • Erin Andrews’ WEAR Brand Inks NHL Deal for Women’s Apparel Line

    A new collection of women’s apparel is coming to the NHL thanks to a multiyear agreement between the league and sports broadcaster Erin Andrews’ WEAR brand. Each of the NHL’s 32 teams (including the Seattle Kraken, the league’s 2021-22 expansion franchise) will have a new line of league-licensed women’s sportswear launching at the start of […]

  • Where do the Raiders rank among the NFL’s best offenses?

    Where do the Raiders rank among the NFL's best offenses?

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook makes NBA history, Tim Tebow is back and the Raiders know how to party

    Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback starts in Jacksonville and the Raiders really know how to throw a party.

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Russell Westbrook is a legend, appreciate his triple-doubles or not

    Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.

  • Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

    Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Zverev beats Berrettini to win his 2nd Madrid Open title

    Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title on Sunday. After beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, Zverev rallied to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 for his second title this season. Zverev won his first Madrid title in 2018 in a final against Thiem.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Five-star 2023 QB Arch Manning visiting Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, SMU and Texas in June

    Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will have a busy June, with scheduled visits to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, SMU and Texas.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 140, Rockets 129

    The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets, 140-129. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers, while CJ McCollum (28 points, seven assists) and Norman Powell (28 points, six rebounds, four assists) added 56 points in the victory. Kelly Olynyk tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 40-29 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 16-53.

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Kent Bazemore takes jab at Bradley Beal over Steph Curry, scoring race

    Warriors guard Kent Bazemore, marveling at Steph Curry's scoring, took a good-natured jab at Bradley Beal, who is chasing Curry for the NBA scoring crown.

  • Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

    Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to help Colorado preserve its chances to finish in first place in the West Division. Despite playing with a short roster for the ninth time this season, Vegas had almost double the scoring chances as Colorado— 40-22 — and outshot the Avalanche 37-21.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • WATCH: Leo Komarov cheapshots David Pastrnak after the whistle

    Islanders forward Leo Komarov appeared to hit Bruins star David Pastrnak with the butt end of his stick during Monday night's game.