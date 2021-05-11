Watch: Rams scouts share what stood out about DL Bobby Brown III

Replacing Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox could be a challenge for the Los Angeles Rams, but they took steps toward filling that void at defensive end in the draft. They selected Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III in the fourth round, bringing aboard a big-bodied defender capable of playing any position up front.

Brown is coming off his best season in 2020, recording 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss as the leader of Texas A&M’s defensive line. He displays good quickness and movement skills for a player who’s 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, possessing good length and power at the point of attack.

The Rams posted Episode 4 of “Inside the Draft” and Brown was the focus. Senior personnel executive Brian Xanders shared some of what stood out to him about Brown, highlighting his size and impact.

“I was doing some defensive linemen and what was fun about his eval was I got to watch his entire career in one day. Had fun watching it, but what stood out to me was how big he was at 6-4, 325,” he said. “What stood out was really the very good play strength. The other thing was his physical toughness. He hit people, running through people.”

Steve Kazor, the Rams’ Southwest area scout, also described what makes Brown such a fun study, pointing out his versatility as both a run defender and pass rusher.

“If you look at his body, this kid is a man,” Kazor said. “When you look at his lower body, you can see the thickness in his posterior and thickness in his thighs. He can play whatever you want him to play. He can stuff the double-teams in the run, he can shed, he can make tackles. He’ll help us in the pass rush. He had 5.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs and 11 QB hits and hurries, so you can see the versatility there just from those statistics.”