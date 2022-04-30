WATCH: Rams scout jumps in the pool because Logan Bruss was still available

So, were the Rams excited about selecting Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss with the No. 104 pick? The Rams Midwest area scout Brian Hill certainly was.

Hill apparently told those at the Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House that he would jump in the pool if Bruss was still available when Los Angeles finally went on the clock at pick No. 104. Well, Hill was a man of his word as the Rams made things official by selecting Bruss with their first selection of the 2022 NFL draft.

It didn’t take long for Hill to end up in the pool at the Rams draft mansion that replaced the usual draft war room: