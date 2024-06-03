Watch: Rams rookies try their hand at LA trivia with mixed results

The 2024 NFL draft was just over a month ago so the Los Angeles Rams’ rookies are still getting to know their new city. With rookie minicamp taking place from May 10-11, the team’s first-year players haven’t been in L.A. very long.

With playbooks to study and schemes to learn, they’ve had their plates full, so it’s understandable that they might not be all that familiar with Los Angeles’ history and landmarks.

Keep that in mind when watching this video where the Rams’ rookies answer trivia questions about L.A., from naming celebrities to remembering the numeral of the team’s most recent Super Bowl win.

Everyone from Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to Blake Corum and Brennan Jackson participated – all with varying results. Verse was given a softball when he was asked to name Kobe Bryant from a photo, while Fiske struggled with a question about Michelin stars.

“I thought Michelin star was a breakfast spot,” he innocently quipped.

"I thought Michelin Star was like a breakfast spot." 🤣 🎥 LA Trivia pres. by @zillow pic.twitter.com/qD4LocAcQM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire