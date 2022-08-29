Watch: Rams rookies take first step in NFL on Episode 1 of ‘Something To Prove’

Transitioning from college to the pros can be tough, especially on a team like the Rams where there’s so much talent and only so many roster spots available. So far, Los Angeles’ rookies have done an excellent job as they attempt to make the 53-man roster, with several players standing out in training camp and the preseason.

The Rams are documenting their NFL journey in a new series called “Something To Prove”, which debuted on the team’s YouTube page Sunday. On Episode 1, players arrive for training camp, go through their first practices, and get treated to a driving experience at Porsche.

Cobie Durant is clearly an energetic personality, and his reaction to meeting Sean McVay’s dad is priceless.

Check out the full video below.

