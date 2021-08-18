Watch: Rams rookie Jake Funk was mic’d up for 1st preseason game

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Jake Funk took the field in a Rams uniform for the first time on Saturday night, the team’s preseason opener against the Chargers. He carried it five times for 12 yards and caught one pass for a 5-yard loss, but his lack of production was largely because of poor blocking in front of him.

His best play of the night came on fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ own 24-yard line, as he made a defender miss in the backfield and picked up 2 yards for the first.

Funk has already become a fan favorite in the three-plus months he’s been a member of the team and it’s easy to see why. He has a great personality, is willing to do anything to help the team and has overcome a great deal of adversity after tearing his ACL twice.

Funk is a fiery player, which is exactly what teams like to see from their rookies. He has a bright future ahead of him if he’s able to stay healthy.

