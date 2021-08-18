Watch: Rams rookie Jake Funk was mic’d up for 1st preseason game

Reuters Videos

(SOUNDBITE) (English) POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, SAYING:"I want to break the world record more times and I really do want to get into the 6.20s." Pole vault champion Armand Duplantis took the Olympic gold in Tokyosoaring over 6.02 metres at his first attemptNow he wants to break his own world record(SOUNDBITE) (English) POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, SAYING:"I want to jump 6.20 and I want to get, you know, I just think '20' just sounds so good. It sounds so much higher than everything else. So, I think that that sounds like kind of a level of its own right there, getting to the 20s. And then after that, I need to win the world championships because I've never won the world championships yet."(SOUNDBITE) (English) POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, SAYING:"I think it might be the biggest achievement to date, honestly. I think the world record is definitely comparable, but there's just something about the Olympic gold medal that's, it's just different. It is really special. Nobody can ever take that away from me now. Of course, I hope to break the world record a couple of times and go to higher heights. Whether I have the record for a long time or it is broken next year, next week whatever it may be, I don't know. You can't take the medal away from me. Records can be broken but medals stay forever."The 21-year-old American-born Swede comes from a sporting familyHis father was a former U.S. pole vaulter(SOUNDBITE) (English) POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, SAYING:"I want to do everything that you can in this sport. I want to win everything there is to win, I want to do it more times than anyone else has done it. If you know pole vault, if you know the history of pole vault, that is really really big shoes to fill, when you are following the likes of Renaud Lavillenie and Sergei Bubka, people that have won many global titles, Bubka winning six or seven world championship titles. I haven't even won one yet, so I feel like I still have a really long way to go and a lot of things left for me to achieve, so it is a really good start right now for my journey but there is a lot for me to go out there and do."