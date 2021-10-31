Watch: Rams rookie Ernest Jones pulls down interception in first career start

The Rams stunned a lot of people when they traded Kenny Young to the Broncos last week, but they did so knowing rookie Ernest Jones would be ready for a bigger role at linebacker. Jones made his first career start against the Texans on Sunday and he quickly made an impact play in the first half.

Jones pulled down an interception in the second quarter, picking off a bad throw from Davis Mills and returning it 19 yards to the Texans’ 12-yard line. The Rams converted that takeaway into a touchdown, going up 17-0 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Robert Woods.