Watch: Rams rookie Decobie Durant was mic’d up for his first preseason game

Decobie Durant made his preseason debut with the Rams on Saturday night, taking the field at SoFi Stadium for the first time against the Chargers. The rookie cornerback only played 16 snaps in the beginning of the game, just getting his feet wet without risking injury – an approach Sean McVay took with many of the players he expects to contribute this year.

Durant finished with one tackle on defense and an assisted tackle on special teams, and even though he didn’t play very much, he was a ball of energy on the field and on the sideline. The Rams had him mic’d up for his first preseason game and it’s easy to see why coaches and players like him so much already.

His narration of Lance McCutcheon’s two touchdowns was a highlight of the video.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire