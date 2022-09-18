Watch: Rams rookie Cobie Durant picks off Marcus Mariota, returns it 52 yards

Cobie Durant came into Sunday’s game against the Falcons after Troy Hill suffered a groin injury, and his impact was immediately felt.

Durant came away with his first career interception in the second quarter, picking off Marcus Mariota on a pass that went off of Cordarrelle Patterson’s hand. Durant snagged the ball and returned it 52 yards, nearly turning it into a touchdown.

It did help set up the Rams’ third touchdown of the game, a Matthew Stafford-to-Cooper Kupp connection to put Los Angeles up 21-3 just before halftime.

Here’s a look at Kupp’s touchdown, which is a weekly occurrence for him.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire