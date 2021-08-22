Watch: Rams rookie Bobby Brown III blows up running play Aaron Donald-style

Bobby Brown III suffered a setback in training camp when he injured his thumb and needed to undergo surgery to repair the issue. However, he’s beginning to establish himself along the defensive front.

On Saturday night against the Raiders, he made his best play of the preseason. Brown quickly got by the center and bowled over the blocking fullback en route to the ball carrier. He brought down Trey Ragas for a 3-yard loss, looking like Aaron Donald out there.

Brown is a versatile defender who can play any spot up front, and if he can stay on his current trajectory, he could become an important rotational player along the defensive line.