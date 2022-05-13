Watch: Rams reveal 2022 schedule with another funny heist video

When the Los Angeles Rams released their heist video about stealing the draft, they immediately became the talk of Twitter. It was a video that looked like a legitimate movie trailer, starring the likes of Dennis Quaid and Aaron Donald.

Well, to revel their 2022 schedule, the Rams went back to the well with another heist video. Terrell Burgess was the star of this clip, attempting to steal the schedule from the league’s headquarters in New York.

His brief comments on the schedule after getting a quick look are pretty funny, and after successfully pulling off the heist, he delivers the schedule to Coach Sean McVay.

Check out the video below.