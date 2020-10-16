Watch: Rams release hype video for showdown with 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams’ first divisional matchup of the season will come against the defending NFC champion 49ers, traveling north to Santa Clara for this marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. It may not come with the same allure that it had when the schedule was first released due to the 49ers’ sluggish start, but this is still a rivalry game.

The Rams are amped up to take on the team that swept them last season, even if it’s a different-looking roster than the one that finished the 2019 season. Out are Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Richard Sherman, and there are questions about the 49ers’ quarterback position.

Even still, this is a game the Rams would love to win, and one that would move their record to a stellar 5-1 on the year. They released a hype video narrated by J.B. Long on Friday and it’s sure to get you ready for this prime-time battle.





Kickoff between the Rams and 49ers is at 8:20 on Sunday night, with the game being televised on NBC.