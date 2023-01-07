Watch: Rams’ release hype video for Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle

And then there was one. After 17 weeks and 16 regular-season games, the Rams have just one contest left: a Week 18 road matchup with the Seahawks, who are fighting for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Nothing but pride is on the line for the Rams, but they’re hoping to spoil the Seahawks’ season in the final week. It would be a good way to end a bad season, a season Sean McVay has called challenging and humbling several times.

Ahead of Sunday’s game at Lumen Field, the Rams released one last hype video for their final showdown of the season. This one centers around Bobby Wagner, who’s returning to Seattle for the first time since being cut by the Seahawks this offseason.

He’s hoping to knock them out of playoff contention in his final game of what’s been a stellar 2022 season individually.

