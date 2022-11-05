Watch: Rams release game trailer for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

The Rams and Tom Brady have some history. Brady beat them twice in the Super Bowl while he was with the Patriots, but the Rams have won the last three meetings since he joined the Buccaneers – including the divisional playoff game in January, helping propel the Rams to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the Rams and Bucs will meet for the fourth time since 2020, and while neither team is above .500 for this matchup, it’s a huge game for both franchises. The Rams don’t want to suffer another loss after already starting the year 3-4. The Bucs can afford a loss even less, sitting at 3-5.

The Rams will be on the road and listed as underdogs against the Bucs, but they’ve gotten some reinforcements back and have a good chance to take down Tampa. Check out the game trailer for Week 9 below, which is sure to get every Rams fan ready for this tilt.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire