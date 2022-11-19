Watch: Rams release game trailer for pivotal Week 11 matchup with Saints

Each game the Rams play the rest of the season is more important than the last. They’re 3-6 and last in the NFC West, and even one more loss could greatly hurt their chances of making the postseason.

They have a steep climb to a playoff berth but with eight games left, anything is possible. They’ll take it one week at a time, beginning with the Saints on Sunday. Ahead of this pivotal NFC matchup, the Rams released a chilling game trailer for the Rams’ first trip back to New Orleans since the conference title game in January 2019.

Not as much is on the line this time around, but it’s still a borderline must-win game for both teams.

