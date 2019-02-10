WATCH: Rams recognized Patriots using Bears blueprint to win Super Bowl 53 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears might have helped the New England Patriots shut down the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

When Chicago handed Sean McVay his second loss of the season back in Week 14, they established the metaphoric blueprint to stopping Jared Goff and their high-powered offense.

It turns out, Bill Belichick was paying close attention.

McVay noticed the Patriots doing the same things the Bears had done, even after just one play of the Super Bowl.

It didn't take Sean McVay long to realize the Patriots took a page from the Bears' book pic.twitter.com/uTzvDruMgH — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) February 9, 2019

The Rams head coach was mic'd up for the game, and the camera crew caught him citing Chicago.

It's a high compliment to former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Chuck Pagano now has to follow Fangio's blueprint for how to run the Bears defense and keep that unit at a championship-caliber level.