Watch: Rams react to the Seahawks drafting Byron Murphy II

Turns out the Rams really had their hearts set on Byron Murphy II going into the 2024 NFL draft in order to replace Aaron Donald. It didn’t happen that way and Murphy ended up with the team that he grew up rooting for.

We already knew that LA’s front office attempted to move up in the draft in order to get Murphy, but they were rebuffed. Now we have video of how the team reacted when he got picked by the Seahawks. Watch.

WATCH:#Rams head coach Sean McVay really wanted #Seahawks Byron Murphy. They tried to trade up for Murphy but Seattle were already on the clock 👀: [🎥: @new_era72] pic.twitter.com/ChxzO0brY2 — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) June 17, 2024

What stands out immediately is how eager Sean McVay was to get his hands on Murphy. The silence after the pick says a lot, as well. This feels like a significant victory for GM John Schneider.

While they won this round, the Seahawks still have one hell of a smart competitor in McVay to contend with. How well Mike Madonald matches up against him will go a long way towards determining how this next era of Seahawks football goes, no matter how good Murphy ends up.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the NFL’s top 32 wide receivers by annual salary

6 veterans who might make a big impact for Seahawks in 2024

Ranking the NFL’s top 32 running backs by their annual salary

The best free agent at every position for the Seattle Seahawks

Rankign the NFL’s top 32 quarterbacks by their annual salary

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire