Watch: Rams RB Todd Gurley hurdles his way to a touchdown

Rams running back Todd Gurley had touchdowns on his mind Sunday, and no play was more indicative of that than one in the third quarter against the Redskins.

On a first down from the Redskins' 18-yard line, Gurley broke a run down the sideline and saw cornerback Bashaud Breeland in his way. The young corner was not in his way for long.

Crazy thing about it was this wasn't not his first hurdle of the day. He did the same thing in the second quarter.









Gurley's third quarter touchdown gave him his second score of the day.