Watch: Rams QB Stetson Bennett connects with WR on acrobatic catch

Los Angeles Rams rookie Stetson Bennett continues to make plays. Bennett’s latest pass on the run came on one of the opening days of training camp.

Bennett impressed quite a few folks in SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams, with his five total touchdown performance in the national championship game against TCU. A few months later, the Rams selected Bennett with the 128th pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Los Angles obtained an experienced winner in Stetson Bennett. However, the Rams are planning on Bennett being a backing up quarterback Matthew Stafford during his rookie year.

Bennett should see some action during the preseason as Los Angeles seldom plays starters in preseason games.

Bennett completed a long pass on the run to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in training camp:

The Rams are looking to have a much better season than 2022’s campaign. Last season, Los Angeles finished a disappointing 5-12 after winning the Super Bowl the year before.

Yesterday, Matthew Stafford had a great touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire