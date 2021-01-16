Watch: Rams pull off beautiful trick play after Cam Akers’ wildcat TD

Sean McVay is pulling out all the stops against the Packers with the Rams’ backs against the wall. Los Angeles was down 25-10, and with the offense at the 7-yard line, he got creative.

For the third time today, he put Cam Akers in the wildcat formation, and he took the direct snap in from 7 yards out for a touchdown. The first two wildcat plays went nowhere, but the third worked to perfection thanks to Akers’ hard running.

As if that wasn’t good enough, McVay got even more creative on the two-point conversion attempt. Jared Goff threw a quick pass to Van Jefferson, who then pitched it back to Akers on the hook-and-ladder for a successful conversion.

Twitter loved McVay’s two-point call, too, commending him for the design of this play.

McVay calling that 2-point play was as cool as running the Wildcat was stupid — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 16, 2021

I feel like Sean McVay’s had that hook and ladder in the playbook for years, just waiting for this moment — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 16, 2021

McVay is playing straight chess right now. Hook and ladder!!! — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBogenDTSN) January 16, 2021